Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,965.8% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,352 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

