Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $11.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Backblaze

Backblaze Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Backblaze stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 92,943 shares of company stock valued at $426,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.