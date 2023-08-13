CECO Environmental’s (CECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $34,971,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

