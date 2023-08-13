Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($18.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 260.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Stock Up 14.3 %
SYTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
