Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,936,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

