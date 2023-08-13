MariaDB (MRDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MariaDB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRDB opened at $0.92 on Friday. MariaDB has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MariaDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRDB. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MariaDB by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

