Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $385.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.79. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 1,900.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 163,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 470.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 66.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

