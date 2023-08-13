Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Ryvyl Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.20. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.
