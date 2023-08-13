Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.20. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

About Ryvyl

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.