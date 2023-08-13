ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.79. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

