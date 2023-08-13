ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.
ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.79. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
