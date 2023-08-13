Leerink Partnrs Comments on Invitae Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In other Invitae news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Invitae news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

