KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE NPO opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $144.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,918,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 26.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

