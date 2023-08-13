B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Eneti alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Price Performance

Eneti stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Eneti has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eneti by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eneti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -7.02%.

About Eneti

(Get Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.