SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $34.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

