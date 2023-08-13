Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

