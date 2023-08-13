Analysts Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $109.75

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. Ashland has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

