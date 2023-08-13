Analysts Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

