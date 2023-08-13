Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,966,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,537,321 shares of company stock worth $1,788,555. 46.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 221,994 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 119.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 258,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 140,853 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vacasa by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

