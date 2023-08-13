Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $31.11

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 229,730 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

