Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday.

MAG opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $11,613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MAG Silver by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

