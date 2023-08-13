Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 255.91% and a negative net margin of 555.84%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 813,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

