Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $40.48 Average PT from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

