Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.49 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MOH opened at $315.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Ossiam grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.