Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.