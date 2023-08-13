William Blair Weighs in on Open Lending Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The firm has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,874,049.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,874,049.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,111 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

