Wedbush Comments on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Articles

