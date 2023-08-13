GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $357,839,000,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

