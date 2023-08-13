Janux Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

JANX opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after buying an additional 2,417,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

