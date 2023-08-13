Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 49.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,938 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

