Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

KNTE opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $132.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

