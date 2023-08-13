Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Graco stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,415 shares of company stock worth $1,934,398 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

