Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Harrow Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday.

Harrow Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. Harrow Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

