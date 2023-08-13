Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Greif in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Greif by 9.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at $3,741,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.