William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

JANX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,167 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,008 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

