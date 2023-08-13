Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

