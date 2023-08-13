Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.