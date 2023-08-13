GrowGeneration Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

