National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.