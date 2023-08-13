Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.