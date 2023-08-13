Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,911 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 34.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,242,106 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 838,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

