Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

