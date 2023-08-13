iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.
iCAD Price Performance
Shares of ICAD opened at $2.56 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on ICAD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.