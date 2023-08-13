iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 million.

Shares of ICAD opened at $2.56 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.28.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

