Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.49 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

