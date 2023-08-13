IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.15. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72.
Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IZEA Worldwide
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.