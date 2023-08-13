IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.15. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

