OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $12.84 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 284,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 143,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 1,369.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 133,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.