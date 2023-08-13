OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $12.84 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.
Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.