Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.73.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.