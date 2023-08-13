Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $363.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

