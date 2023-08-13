Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $19.00

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MLNK

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.