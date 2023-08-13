Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

