MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MeridianLink by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 827,825 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 983,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 243,627 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 1,020,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.65 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

