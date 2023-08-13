Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $26.91

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

